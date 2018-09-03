Oppressive heat for Labor Day as central Indiana’s hot streak continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll be hot again today! We've actually had a short streak of hot Labor Days. The last three years have been quite a bit above average.

Today's highs will be around 90 degrees with heat indices near 100. The heat will be oppressive so keep hydrated and take as many breaks as you need. It's Labor Day, so take it easy!!

We'll be in the 80s mid-morning so dress for the heat right away.

A stray storm is possible this afternoon, but it's nothing to cancel plans over. It won't be enough rain to washout any plans.

The heat doesn't budge for a few days. Heat indices continue to max out in the 90s through Thursday.

A boundry to the NW keeps the slight rain chance in for Monday and Tuesday but shouldn't have substantial rain until at least Thursday.