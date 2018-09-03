× Fuel tanker truck traveling through South Bend bursts into flames, damages highway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A major highway in South Bend may be closed for a week after a fuel tanker truck burst into flames, WSBT reports.

The fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. on US 31 by the US 20 interchange, just south of the toll road. It’s currently closed from Mayflower to Nims Parkway, and it could be closed for a week because of heat damage from the fire.

Police told WSBT the driver heard a pop, so he pulled over and grabbed a fire extinguisher. He tried to put out the flames, but he ran away after the fire started spreading.

Police evacuated homes in the area, and the flames were so intense, they called first responder from the airport to help.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.