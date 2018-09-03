More 90-degree heat and heavy rain is likely this week

Posted 4:02 pm, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:06PM, September 3, 2018

A streak of 90-degree days will continue this week before a new weather pattern emerges late this week.

A large upper ridge will keep us hot and humid with limited chances for rain through midweek.

An increasingly storms pattern will develop Thursday through the weekend as a cold fronts drops into the region and interacts with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next three days as Gordon organizes and likely makes landfall between New Orleans and Mobile on Wednesday. The amount  and frequency of rain for central Indiana will depend on the strength and path of Gordon. As it looks right now, 1-2″ of rain is likely across the area by Sunday.

We have had 33, 90-degree days this year.

We’ll have a mainly dry Tuesday.

We’ll have a mainly dry Wednesday.

Scattered storms are likely Friday.

Scattered storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered storms are likely Sunday.

We’ll have some rain delays for races this weekend.

The roof will likely be closed at Lucas Oil Stadium for Sunday’s game.

1-2″ of rain is likely this week.



 


		




	


	


	

	
	

	


       

	


		

		
