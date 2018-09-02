× Two tortoises are missing from Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two tortoises are missing from Garfield Park and the conservatory wants them back.

Chumley and Proximo, have been residents of the conservatory for the last five years. They are used for educational programs. When school groups come in, they learn about the tortoises’ shells and how they eat.

They live in the conservatory’s greenhouse.

“You won’t find many people who live in this neighborhood who don’t know Chumley and Proximo…we just want them back,” a spokesperson told us.

The park says they won’t ask any questions, they just want them returned. If you see the tortoises, please call the park at 317-327-7183.

For more information on the Garfield Park Conservatory, click here.