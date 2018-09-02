Shelbyville Police looking for sex assault suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind.- Shelbyville Police need your help tracking down a man they say attempted to sexually assault someone at an apartment complex. This happened on August 13 at the Shelbyville High Apartments, but on Sunday police released a sketch of the man they're looking for.

“It’s scary it happened in the same building, like yeah, it’s really scary,” said resident Brianna Barnes. She moved into the apartments two months ago, but Sunday was the first she’d heard of the suspect police are looking for.

“I hope they find him,” said Barnes, “anything I can do to help I definitely will."

Investigators have released few details of the incident, beyond Sunday’s sketch. Police say the suspect is a black male, between 5’5’’ and 5’6’’. According to investigators, he also has tattoos and at the time of the attempted assault, was wearing jeans with a sleeveless shirt.

“I had seen it on Facebook and honestly I wasn’t surprised,” said Mackenzie Kieffer, who lives across the street from the apartments. She says the complex is a breeding ground for crime.

“Unfortunately, it’s just a bad situation,” said Kieffer.

Police are hoping someone in this small town recognizes something about this sketch or the description of that suspect, so that people like Barnes can rest easier.

“Whoever it happened to, I feel bad for them,” said Barnes, “I hope it never happens again.”