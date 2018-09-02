Rare early September heat and humidity sticks around

Heat and humidity is going to continue for central Indiana to end the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will send temperatures in to the upper 80°s to lower 90°s by afternoon.

An upper-level “hot dome” is going to strengthen over the Ohio River Valley. The “hot dome” will allow temperatures to soar well above normal. It will also allow low level moisture – humidity – to surge up sending heat indices well in to the 90°s.

RARE HOLIDAY WEEKEND AIR

When you combine the air temperature and the humidity through mid-week the heat index – feels like temperature – should top out in the upper 90°s to near 100° which is rare for this time of year.

If you look at all September 3rd’s over the previous 75 years only two years have produced a 99° heat index in Indianapolis; 1975 and 2011. When you dig deeper in to the numbers, the capital city has spent a total of six hours at or above a 99° heat index. Four hours on September 3, 1975 and two hours on September 3, 2011. That works out to 0.3% of hours for the date since 1942 have had a heat index at or above 99°.

Saturday’s heat indices topped out in the upper 90°s to lower 100°s. Unofficially, Spencer, Kokomo, and Anderson all cracked 100°. Officially, Bloomington and Indianapolis were the highest around central Indiana, topping out at 98°.

Indianapolis having a 98° heat index for September 2 is rare. Similar to the statistics for September 3rd, September 2nd hasn’t spent much time with a heat index that high. This is the second year a September 2 has reached 98° heat index. The other year? 2011. Also, prior to this year, a grand total of 4 hours had been previously spent at or above a 98° heat index.

BREAK FROM THE HEAT

Medium-range computer models suggest a cold front develops west of Indiana by mid-week.

I think it could take a while for the rain to reach central Indiana. Some data suggests rain arriving Thursday afternoon. However, surface winds out of the east may undercut moisture in Illinois, delaying the arrival. Often times rain will start to reach the Indiana/Illinois state line and then quickly dissipate. This may be the case Thursday. However, late Thursday night in to Friday morning I suspect rain will start to arrive.

Rain and clouds will bring cooler temperatures, and slightly lower humidity, to central Indiana. High temperatures fall back to the 80°s late in the week and through the weekend.