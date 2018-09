× Police in Shelbyville searching for sexual assault suspect

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Police in Shelbyville are asking the public’s help following a sexual assault.

The assault took place on Aug. 13 at Shelby High Apartments.

Police are looking for a black male with dark hair and tattoos. He was reported to be wearing blue jeans and some type of sleeveless shirt.

If you recognize the suspect in the sketch, please call Shelbyville police at 317-392-5108.