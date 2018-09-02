Paul McCartney talks of seeing God during psychedelic trip

Posted 4:42 pm, September 2, 2018, by

INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LONDON — Former Beatle Paul McCartney has told a British newspaper he believes he once saw God during a psychedelic trip.

The 76-year-old star told The Sunday Times he was “humbled” by the experience.

He said that “it was huge. A massive wall that I couldn’t see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it’s just the drug, the hallucination, but we felt we had seen a higher thing.”

The Beatles’ music was heavily influenced by psychedelic drugs in the band’s final years.

McCartney also spoke of allowing himself to believe that his lost loved ones, including his late wife Linda, are “looking down” on him.

The singer is promoting a new album and a tour. He remains one of music’s most popular concert acts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s