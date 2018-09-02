Indianapolis authorities rescue dog stuck under owner’s rocking chair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A dog named Oreo was freed by IMPD and IFD Saturday after the pup got stuck under a rocking chair.

On Saturday, Officer Carrier with the east district received as radio run to assist a citizen. When he arrived, he found Oreo stuck under the owner’s rocking chair between the bars.

Oreo had been stuck for quite some time and Officer Carrier called IFD to assist him with tools. They all worked together to get the dog free.

Following the incident, Officer Carrier came back to check on Oreo and the owner said, “Officer Carrier is truly a life saver!”

 

