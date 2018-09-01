Roncalli students use football game to support school counselor on leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Students at Roncalli High School used Friday's football game against Bishop Chatard to show their support for Shelly Fitzgerald, a school counselor who is on leave after Roncalli discovered she hid her same-sex marriage.

A student group called "Shelly’s Voice" began handing out rainbow bracelets before the game. They want to see the clause in her contract amended so she can come back to work. The group says they have a few hundred students, and have started a GoFundMe page to support their efforts.

"People are listening to us. People are showing us their love, and I know that means something, and I know we are going to be able to make a change in the long run," Dominic Conover said. He is one of the six students leading the group.

Students said the school has been supportive of their movement, and is allowing them to wear rainbow without punishment.

“You wear them out in public, and people stop, and ask you about it because they want to know, and they want to know how they can help," said Reagan O’Gara another group leader.

Shelly's Voice said they chose to come out Friday night because it was the game where the school's donors are supposed to be on the sidelines. They hoped to make an impact on the school's biggest financial benefactors.