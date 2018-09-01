× Jury declines to indict South Bend officer in fatal crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says a grand jury has declined to indict a South Bend police officer in connection with a traffic collision that killed a young single mother.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter announced Friday the grand jury didn’t indict Patrolman Justin Gorny on a charge of reckless homicide in the July 20 crash that killed 22-year-old Erica Flores.

Flores family attorney Thomas Dixon tells the South Bend Tribune the family was disappointed but not surprised. He says the grand jury heard from Gorny but not Flores’ family.

He has said video footage from a business near the crash scene shows Gorny had the emergency lights activated on his speeding cruiser before the crash but it’s unclear if his siren was on.

Flores had two daughters, ages 3 and 4.