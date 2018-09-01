× Indiana attorney: More senior citizens filing for bankruptcy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A northeastern Indiana attorney says a growing number of senior citizens are filing for bankruptcy protection after falling into debt, often for medical expenses.

The Journal Gazette reports that attorney Anita Gloyeski has filed or overseen thousands of bankruptcy cases since 2002. She says she’s recently noticed that many of the people visiting her offices in Fort Wayne and five other Indiana cities with questions about federal bankruptcy protection were of retirement age.

A study by the Consumer Bankruptcy Project found that trend nationwide. It found that the rate at which seniors file for bankruptcy has tripled from 1991 to 2016. Data show 1.2 filers per 1,000 people in 1991 were between the ages of 65 and 74. That number increased to 3.6 filers in 2016.