IMPD to review death after man dies shortly after being taken into custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD says a man died Saturday shortly after being taken into custody on the northwest side.

Just after 11:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Cooper Rd. on the report of a man walking in and out of traffic. Police say when they arrived, the man was stumbling in and out of traffic.

Police say the officers attempted to communicate with the male who suddenly turned combative. They said the man resisted and was taken into custody. He then began to have difficulty breathing.

EMS were dispatched and arrived on the scene. Medics began giving aid to the man who was pronounced dead shortly after.

Homicide detectives will be investigating the death and there will also be an internal administrative review of the incident. At this time, it is not known if the officers involved will be placed on leave.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting to determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone who has more information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.