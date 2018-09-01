× For Colts, cut day included releasing DE John Simon, trading for WR Marcus Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The cuts were deep and involved more than a few surprises. And keep in mind, the Indianapolis Colts aren’t done, yet.

In reaching the NFL-mandated roster limit of 53 – moves were made that impacted 37 players – general manager Chris Ballard released a veteran defensive presence who had been one of the unit’s more productive players and acquired a wide receiver through a trade whose roots are intertwined with first-year head coach Frank Reich.

The veteran defender: end John Simon. His contract was terminated, saving the team his $3 million base salary. Simon moved from outside linebacker in last year’s 3-4 defense to end in the current 4-3. Despite being an odd fit – he hadn’t played end since his college days at Ohio State – Simon continued to make plays.

The new wideout: Marcus Johnson, acquired in a trade with Seattle that saw the Seahawks receive tight end Darrell Daniels. Johnson spent 2017, his rookie season, with the Philadelphia Eagles, whose offensive coordinator was Reich.

In other moves, the Colts waived: tight end Mo-Alie Cox; kicker Michael Badgley, cornerbacks Juante Baldwin, Lashard Durr, Henre’ Toliver and D.J. White; defensive linemen Brandon Banks, Tomasi Laulile and Rakeem Nunez-Roches; center Deyshawn Bond; guards Jeremy Vujnovich and Nick Callender, linebacker Brandon Chubb; quarterback Phillip Walker, and wideouts Kasen Williams, Reece Fountain, Cobi Hamilton, Steve Ishmael and Seantavius Jones.

Veterans released (do not go through waivers): Simon, offensive tackle Austin Howard and running back Branden Oliver.

The Colts waived-injured: safeties T.J. Green, Chris Cooper, Ronald Martin and Robenson Therezie; linebacker Tyrell Adams, wideouts K.J. Brent, James Wright and Krishawn Hogan; offensive tackle Tyreek Burwell; and cornerback Robert Jackson.

Players placed on injured reserve: linebacker Jeremiah George, defensive ends Anthony Johnson and Chris McCain and tight end Ross Travis.

Also, the Colts officially placed running back Robert Turbin on the reserve/suspended list.

Ballard and his personnel staff undoubtedly will be studying the waiver wire for upgrades at several positions.