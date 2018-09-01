× Colts trade for WR Marcus Johnson from Seattle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts addressed their thin wide receiver position by acquiring Marcus Johnson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

The cost: tight end Darrell Daniels. A source confirmed the deal.

The addition of Johnson makes sense. He spent 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, whose offensive coordinator was Colts’ coach Frank Reich.

The 6-1, 204-pound Johnson appeared in 10 games with the Eagles as a rookie and had five catches for 45 yards.

