Agent says Colts are releasing DE John Simon

Posted 3:42 pm, September 1, 2018, by

Courtesy Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The names have trickled out the last 24 hours as the Indianapolis Colts have worked to whittle their roster to 53.

One is a surprise: defensive end John Simon.

Agent Michael Perrett used his Twitter account to announce “I’ve been informed by the Colts that they will be releasing John Simon.’’

Simon, 27, was one of general manger Chris Ballard’s free-agent acquisitions in the 2017 offseason, signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract that included $6 million in guarantees. He started nine games at outside linebacker and was one of the defense’s more productive players – 3 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown – before a neck injury ended his season.

Simon made the move to end as the Colts’ transitioned from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3, and appeared to be getting comfortable in a position he hadn’t played since college.

