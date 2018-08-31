Woman struggles to find anyone willing to investigate, prosecute mail thief who forged checks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – An Indianapolis woman is asking why police and the postal inspector aren’t doing more to investigate and prosecute after someone stole her mail and forged several checks.

In August 2017, Ramona Ward put four checks in her mailbox. She was mailing them to pay the bills. A day later, a neighbor knocked on her door and handed her a ripped-up envelope. He had found it in the street with no checks inside.

Ward checked her surveillance cameras and realized at some point, a white SUV pulled up to her mailbox. A person got out, reached inside her mailbox and took out her mail. The unknown person drove away.

“We knew then they had our checking account, the routing number and everything, so I called the 24-hour number and put a freeze on that account,” Ward recalled.

Thirty minutes later, the bank called. Someone had tried to withdraw money from her account.

Ward went to the bank and made copies of the checks the unknown person had tried to cash. On the front, the person had tried to change the “pay to the order of” name to Anthony McCreedy. On the back, a person allegedly named Anthony McCreedy had signed their name to cash the checks.

“I really feel sorry for him that he has to stoop so low to do thievery instead of getting a decent job and working,” Ward said.

Since then, Ward has reported the incident to her local post office, police, and Indiana’s postal inspector. When they said they couldn’t help, Ward then contacted Senator Joe Donnelly, but she still didn’t feel like her case was being taken seriously.

Eventually, Ward felt like she was going in circles. That’s when she called the CBS4 Problem Solvers.

The first place we went was the local post office in southwest Indianapolis. Manager Jewel Middleton said he was aware of the incident but that at the local level, he couldn’t do anything to help.

“The only thing I know is that we turned everything over to the postal inspection service. They don’t keep us in the loop,” he said.

Middleton tried to explain the process, but he admitted it can be confusing.

“Sometimes the public doesn’t know how it works and it can be frustrating,” he said.

When asked what he would tell Ward directly, Middleton said, “I would tell her to be patient.”

Our next stop was the police department. IMPD’s spokesperson was in training and never called back to explain where the department is in the process or why they’re not prosecuting.

CBS4 then headed to the postal inspector’s office. Spokesperson Doctor Laura Carter couldn’t speak specifically about Ward’s case nor could she confirm whether the department is investigating.

“It depends on what is stolen and if we find the criminal as far as what happens, and it depends on the case and scenario of what happened. Depending on what’s stolen, we’ll be notified. We have a database of mail theft complaints that our inspectors go through and can pull information from,” Carter explained. “We present the facts. We don’t determine if it gets prosecuted or not.”

What CBS4 took away from the interview was that because Ward froze her bank account just in time and the mail thief didn’t get any money from her, there was no loss. With no loss, there was not enough evidence to show there was a crime.

“They said nothing could be done since they did not get $1,000 from my account. Well, had they gotten $1,000 from my account they would have wiped me out clean,” Ward said. “I feel very violated!”

The postal inspector reiterated that it’s best if people pay bills or send valuable mail in cluster, locked mail boxes or directly from the post office. Ward said that’s not always possible, nor is it fair.

“We’re in an older neighborhood here and some of these people cannot physically get out and go to the post office to mail their bills. We’re paying for a service. Our tax dollars are paying for this mail service we should not have to go to the post office when it’s a law that we have a mail box,” she said.

CBS4 reached out to Indiana’s Attorney General, US Attorney Josh Minkler, at least two senators and a private attorney. No one was willing to help push Ward’s case along.

Meanwhile, Ward’s neighbors have reported their own cases of mail theft. While no one knows whether the same person is responsible, Ward is concerned the person that stole her mail is committing similar crimes citywide.