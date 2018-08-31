Warning to parents: Different life jackets are designed for different scenarios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the Labor Day weekend coming up and many families planning to enjoy time on the open water, Indiana authorities are reminding everyone that the number one way to prevent a drowning is to wear a life jacket.

Last year, 117 people drowned in Indiana. Data shows a majority of victims were younger than 12-years-old.

What a lot of parents don’t know, though, is that there are different kinds of life vests and that each one requires some skill.

“Tragedies can happen in an instant,” Goldfish Swim School manager Andrew Joseph said. “You don’t want your child’s first experience in the water in a life vest to be in an emergency.”

Recently, a woman that lives in Washington posted a video to her Facebook showing her young granddaughter in a life jacket. Within seconds of her entering the pool unassisted, the life jacket flipped the little girl face forward into the water. Fortunately, an adult was nearby to help get her upright and out of the water.

“I bet that was the first time she had that life jacket on,” Joseph speculated.

Joseph showed CBS4 the different kinds of life jackets that are on the market, and he explained what each one of them is designed to do.

“Type one would be like you’re in the ocean rough water and if you were to fall in and go unconscious that life vest is guaranteed to roll you over onto your back. Type two is not quite as guaranteed to roll you over on your back,” he explained. “This type of life vest is like the one in the video where it has the head rest.”

Joseph put a type two life jacket on his son to demonstrate.

“If he was light enough, it could roll him over,” he said.

A type three life jacket is the one most people resort to buying. You put it on like a jacket. It has straps that go around the body and sometimes, one that clasps on the bottom as well. This style, like any life jacket, needs to fit according to height and weight of the child.

Regardless of the life jacket type, Joseph said each one requires a certain amount of skill. He recommends swimming lessons or experience in the water sooner than later. Goldfish Swim School, for instance, teaches about 300 kids a day. Some are as young as four months old. Children, he said, should at least know how to turn themselves vertical or face up in the water.

When asked what life jacket he would suggest to parents, he picked a newer style that has a flotation device around the body and two arm floats as well. They're US. Coast Guard approved. For those that fit kids 30-50 pounds, they usually cost less than $5.

If someone is drowning, Joseph said it’s difficult, but that good Samaritans should not jump in after the person. Instead, he suggested finding something nearby – like a FUNoodle, for example – and providing the person a lifeline to shore.