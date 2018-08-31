Teenager chokes on a piece of candy, searching for UPS driver who saved him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind.- A teenager is searching for the stranger who saved his life.

On Thursday evening, Cody Kennedy was driving on Ronald Reagan Parkway, heading home to Avon. The 17-year-old started choking on a piece of candy.

“I started getting dizzy. I started blacking out a little bit and started going numb, that’s when I realized I needed to stop right then and there and get out,” explains Cody Kennedy, a choking victim.

He pulled over and fell to the ground near the median. Within 20 seconds, a UPS driver stopped to help.

“He knew what was going on. I did the Heimlich Maneuver sign. He came up and said ‘Buddy, this may hurt a little bit.’ He came down and he grabbed his hands around my chest and just 1, 2, 3, and the SweeTart came flying out,” explains Kennedy.

When medics showed up, the UPS driver took off. Cody didn’t get his name, but he does remember when he looked like.

“He was African American. He had a good-looking beard. It was nice, very nice, (He) had glasses and that’s all I got out of him,” explains Kennedy.

Cody didn’t have the chance to even say a word to the man.

“I’m very thankful. I just want to find him to say thank you. (I) just want him to understand, maybe it wasn’t a big thing to him at the moment but it’s the difference between life and death, explains Kennedy.

Now this 17-year-old and the delivery driver not only share the same route but a special connection.

“I could say thank you over and over again, but it won’t stress enough how thankful I am,” explains Kennedy.