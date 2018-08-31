Scammers target fundraisers for 4 teens killed in crash

CORTLAND, Ind. — A woman helping raise money for relatives of four southern Indiana teenagers killed while pushing a stalled SUV says scammers are trying to capitalize on the tragedy.

Lisa Crowe is on a committee raising money for the families of the teens, who died Aug. 25 when a vehicle struck them and four other teens while pushing the SUV to a birthday party in the rural community of Cortland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Crowe tells WDRB-TV some of the teens’ relatives have alerted her that people posing as the teens’ relatives have started online fundraisers purporting to raise money for their relatives.

She says she’s stunned someone would try to capitalize financially by exploiting families who’ve lost “the most important thing in their lives.”