Rondale Moore's record-setting night marred by Purdue loss

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Rondale Moore’s first collegiate game was one for the record books, as the true freshman set a new Purdue best, racking up 313 yards from scrimmage in the Boilers season opener.

But in a loss as well, a fact that stuck with Moore after the final whistle.

“Not good enough,” the New Albany, IN native explained. “We didn’t win.

“In our receiver room, we like to pride ourselves on the receivers doing the most (to help the team). When we have a bad practice or a bad day, it’s our fault every time. So not good enough.”

Moore may well be the only person assigning him any fault in the Boilers 31-27 loss to Northwestern.

“Believe it or not, (what you saw today) is what he showed in practice,” said head coach Jeff Brohm. “He’s made every practice, doesn’t miss a rep, goes hard every time, has no arrogance or cockiness to him, is just a worker, so I’m proud of his performance.”

“Spectacular,” added senior quarterback David Blough. “We’ve known he’s had that in him. We’ve known he has the ability to make big plays, make people miss, ankle breaking, that’s why we got the ball to him.

“He’s the best playmaker on our offense. We’ve gotta get him the ball, and he delivered tonight.”

Moore gained most of his yards on kick returns, racking up 125 on five attempts. He added 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 79 yards and a score.

“I thought our offensive line did a great job as well as our two QBs,” said Moore. “And you know Coach Brohm did a great job putting me in places to be successful.”

As the Boilers continue their season, no doubt the gameplan will include plenty more, or rather “Moore”, of the same, but there’s one difference.

The secret is out. Rondale Moore won’t sneak up on anyone.