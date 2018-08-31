× Kaskade to perform during October’s Red Bull Air Race at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Electronic music artist Kaskade will headline a show during the Red Bull Air Race Championship at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Oct. 6.

IMS announced Friday that the Grammy-nominated DJ and other dance music artists will perform on a stage adjacent to the Red Bull Air Race Hangars near the inside of Turn 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. Officials say the other participating artists will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 3 at IMS.com. The General Admission package starts at $35 and provides access to the general admission area of the concert. The Concert Pit package starts at $60 and adds access to the closest area possible to the stage.

As an added value for concert attendees, all concert tickets also include all-day general admission to Red Bull Air Race activity Saturday at IMS. Existing Red Bull Air Race Saturday ticket holders can upgrade their tickets to include concert admission at IMS.com , by visiting the IMS Ticket Office or by calling 317-492-6700.

“Our IMS fans enjoy the mixture of racing and music throughout the year at IMS, and this performance by Kaskade brings another global electronic music superstar to the Speedway for an event weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Air Race creates a unique, energetic vibe around IMS, and the show featuring Kaskade will enhance that atmosphere even more.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the air race, it will feature the world’s top aerobatic pilots flying just 75 feet above the IMS infield through a serpentine course marked by inflatable Air Pylons. The pilots endure forces up to 12 G’s while flying at speeds of up to 220 mph.

Click here to learn more.