IMPD asks community to help find missing elderly man who suffers with dementia

Posted 6:38 pm, August 31, 2018, by

Paul Schneck (Photo courtesy of IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help find a missing elderly man with dementia.

IMPD says 85-year-old Paul Schneck was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Pennsylvania Street, which is on the city’s north side. Police say he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Schneck is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt with gray on top and white on the bottom, and gray dress pants.

According to IMPD, Schneck was last seen driving his Gray 2002 Chevy Prism.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Schneck is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

