Indianapolis Indians get 'team of the year' honor from Baseball Digest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Indians are the best in the biz.

Baseball Digest named the Indians its “Team of the Year,” recognizing the franchise for its focus on fans and the ballpark. The Indians also enjoy strong support from the community.

“We genuinely care about our fans, and really with every decision we make the fans come to the forefront,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indians president and general manager. “Whatever that might be, we want to make sure that the fans stay top-of-mind with everything that we do.”

The franchise announced a record donation of more than $49,300 through its specialty jersey auctions from the 2018 season. The Indians donned seven different themed jersey and donated the proceeds to six different nonprofit groups.

The Indians have either led Minor League Baseball in attendance or set franchise attendance records in each of the past five seasons. They’re in the hunt for leading MiLB in attendance for the third straight year as they close out the regular season Friday and Saturday night.

The honor from Baseball Digest is something the franchise hopes to build on.

“It’s exciting for us an organization, for our staff and our fans,” Lewandowski said. “It’s something that we’ll really carry with pride throughout the offseason.”

The last weekend of Indians baseball includes fireworks displays at Victory Field.