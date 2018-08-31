× IMPD searching for missing man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a missing man.

David Graham, 30, was last seen on Aug. 25 on the near northwest side. Officers were able to locate a gray 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving in the 2100 block of North Alton Avenue, near West 21st Street and North Tibbs Avenue, but Graham was not found.

Graham’s family told CBS4 that the keys were found under a seat and there was a half-eaten sandwich inside the car.

Police describe Graham as 5’11”, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160.