IMPD investigates shooting on city’s near southwest side

Posted 6:01 am, August 31, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy’s near southwest side.

Police were called to a disturbance around 4:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Sheffield Avenue, and they found a man with one gunshot wound lying outside a car.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and they are questioning one person.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

