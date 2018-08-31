× Hoosier schools not required to test for mold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a Greencastle school was shut down this week due to mold concerns, many parents felt frustrated about procedures and communication with district families.

But, a CBS4 investigation found Indiana schools are not required to test for mold or inform parents about testing results.

Parents say the Greencastle superintendent informed the school board Monday that mold measurements were not being done correctly at Tzouazankis Intermediate School. The announcement then led to an emergency closure of the school in order to do proper air quality testing. On Thursday night, families were informed high mold levels were found in three classrooms.

There is still no word from the superintendent or school board members about what led to the faulty testing. CBS4 reached out to the district numerous times for comment.

According to the Indiana State Health Department, the state has no requirement for schools to test for mold or guidelines for how schools should carry out such testing.

Current state codes says “When mold or mold-contaminated material is discovered, corrective action shall be taken within forty-eight (48) hours. Mold is not to be growing in the school.” But, there are no testing timeframes or disclosure requirements.

Districts around central Indiana tackle mold issues in different ways.

Indianapolis Public Schools employs an industrial hygienist to determine whether there is mold in buildings. The hygienist does air sampling and oversees necessary clean up.

Carmel Clay Schools turn to the board of health if they believe testing is needed.

Leaders at Wayne Township say they bring in testing and remediation companies to determine if there is a mold problem. The district does not have its own equipment to test for mold so they always hire a licensed inspector to look for it if an issue is suspected in any building.