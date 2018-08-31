Heat and humidity pump in for Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comfortable start to this Friday morning with a few of us dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s. A great morning to sit on the patio with a hot coffee for a few minutes.

Wind is about to shift and pump in heat and humidity from the south. Heat indices will be in the 90s all weekend.

We can't rule out a stray shower this afternoon (especially south of Indy), but most of the day will be dry and any rain that we get will amount to a couple hundredths of an inch at most. Still plan to be outside!

See how low these rain totals are? Don't cancel any plans. Few of us will get any rain accumulation at all.

Highs will be just above average today and with the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Labor Day weekend will be hot and humid with the majority of daytime hours spent in the 80s. Great opportunity for the pool. The heat sticks for at least a full week, though I wouldn't be surprised if we bring the temps down a few degrees.

Muncie has been foggy this morning while Indy has stayed clear.