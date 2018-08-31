× Father who allegedly drove under the influence with 4-year-old in vehicle facing neglect charge

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A father has been charged with neglect after police say he drove under the influence with his 4-year-old son in the vehicle in Greenfield.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Main for a possible impaired driver on Aug. 22. There, they came in contact with 43-year-old Robert Glover and the boy.

While speaking with Glover, police say “it was apparent he was under the influence of something,” according to a probable cause affidavit. In the affidavit, police go on to say Glover had slurred speech, slow movements and was passing out while sitting in the vehicle with his child.

During one of the times Glover passed out, police say he dropped a lit cigarette into a cup holder and onto some napkins.

“I began screaming at Robert for him to wake up and pick the lit cigarette up,” said Patrolman Daniel Williams, who filled out the police report. “Robert finally came to and removed the lit cigarette and disposed of it safely.”

As Glover continued to nod off, medics arrived and advised them he had been up all night had taken his prescription medication, the affidavit says.

Due to Glover’s alleged level of impairment, officers called the Department of Child Services and transported the father and child to the police department.

Glover was later admitted to a local hospital to be checked out and a warrant was filed for his arrest for child neglect. According to jail records, Glover was arrested and booked into jail on Tuesday.