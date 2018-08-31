× Expect warmer temperatures, higher humidity this weekend

After a short break from the intense combination of heat and humidity, – guess who’s coming back to town?

Our warm up began on Friday and will continue into the holiday weekend with highs near 90.

The heat index will be between 95-98 degrees and we’ll have a chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms.

The steamy weather will continue through next week with highs staying in 90s through Thursday.

Rain chance will be slim through the weekend and through next week.

Another hot streak is on the way.

We’ll have highs in the 80s Saturday.

We’ll have dry weather for the Indians regular season home finale.

Sunday will be warmer.

Expect a more humid day for Labor Day.

Not much rain is expected over the next seven days.