Deputies surprise Howard County boy recently diagnosed with cancer to list his spirits

KOKOMO, Ind. – Howard County sheriff’s deputies surprised a boy Friday to lift his spirits after recently being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

During their visit, the officers gave 11-year-old Jeremiah Derks a ride in their marked vehicle and gave him a badge.

Jeremiah’s mother Alisha tells CBS4 her son got excited when they drove fast and when he got to turn the lights on.

Alisha says her son was definitely surprised and there were lots of tears throughout the visit.

Jeremiah has been going through treatments since being diagnosed on July 7 of this year and he’s scheduled to have surgery on his birthday, October 5.

Family says Jeremiah has a long road ahead of him.