Danville teen recovers from serious injuries after crash at ‘nightmare’ intersection

DANVILLE, Ind. -- A Danville High School senior is recovering from a dangerous crash near County Road 300 and US 36. Neighbors are calling the intersection terrifying , and they say the city needs to do something about it.

When fire crews arrived at the crash on Wednesday, one car was on it's side, and good samaritans were tending to the drivers of the two cars involved. Kyley Kline, a DHS senior, was taken to the hospital. We have not learned the current condition of the other driver.

The teenager's family said she suffered a broken sternum, bruised lung, and broken back. She is having short term memory problems, but doctors told her family it may improve.

“I don’t know how many accidents it's going to take to get it," said Steve Carroll, a nearby resident.

He and other neighbors said the intersection is confusing for drivers, and some get stuck in the median crossing over US 36 on CR 300. Carroll said he's seen people try to beat the oncoming cars to the other side.

"You never know where cars are going to go,” Carroll said.

Train tracks run parallel to US 36 and cross CR 300 on one side. When a train comes through, traffic is backed up into US 36, with more people stuck at the median and on the other side of CR 300.

“They’re stopped, and everybody is wanting to turn around,” Loraine Smith said of her commute.

Drivers and neighbors said they would like to see the city put in a stop light at the intersection.

As for Kline, her high school will give her extra support at the Friday night football game against Lebanon. Both the Warriors and Tigers student sections will where tie dye for her.