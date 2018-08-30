Whitestown police issue warning after attempted abduction

Posted 10:23 am, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, August 30, 2018

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – Officers with the Whitestown Police Department are warning parents after a report of an attempted abduction in the Clark Meadows neighborhood at Anson.

Police reported the incident occurred around 7:07 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they’re looking for a white utility van with green decals on the side. The van was occupied by a white male in his mid-30s. He has brown hair and a brown mustache.

Police dispatched officers to the area quickly after the incident was reported, but they were unable to find the suspect. They’re asking everyone who has security cameras in the area to review the footage from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Please call the dispatch center at 765-482-1412, option 8, or our administration office at 317-732-4550 if you see a van similar to the one described.

