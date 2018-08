WESTFIELD, Ind. – The intersection of Union St. and SR 32 in Westfield has been closed due to downed power lines in the area.

Fire officials say a large truck caught low hanging utility lines and pulled four utility poles down Thursday evening.

Crews say the intersection has been shut down since about 5:20 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., officials said utility services had not provided a time when the roadways would be back open.

Multiple poles and electric lines down in the area of Union St and State Rd 32. Please avoid the area. We will update when intersection is open. pic.twitter.com/zgRwRcFlDs — Westfield Fire PIO (@wfd_pio) August 30, 2018

