× Southbound lanes of I-65 in Boone County closed after crash between two semis

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – All southbound lanes of I-65 in Boone County are closed following a crash between two semis.

Police tell us one semi rear-ended a second semi near mile marker 134.

One of the semi drivers is being checked for minor injuries.

The closure starts just north of the SR 267 exit.