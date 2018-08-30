× President Trump holds Evansville rally in support of Mike Braun

EVANSVILLE, Ind.– President Donald Trump is making a midterm election push in Indiana on Thursday as Republicans seek to unseat vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump will hold a rally in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday evening. Donnelly faces wealthy Republican businessman Mike Braun in what is viewed as one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.

The rally is expected to begin around 8 p.m. We will live stream it here as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

The president tweeted Thursday that Braun is “a very successful businessman,” adding that he “is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets.”

Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana’s next U.S. Senator. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets. Will be a big night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Trump plans to spend more than 40 days out campaigning between the beginning of August and the Nov. 6 midterms. Campaign manager Brad Parscale says in a statement that Trump “will fight harder than any candidate on the ballot over the next 67 days to get out the vote.”