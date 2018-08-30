× Police: Officer injured while apprehending wanted man in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. – A Frankfort man faces charges after police say he ran away from an officer early Thursday morning, injuring the officer in the process.

According to Frankfort Police Chief Troy Bacon, Officer Lance Pickrell was on patrol when he spotted 30-year-old Albert T. Thorne around 1 a.m. near Main and Washington streets. Pickrell ordered Thorne, who had an active warrant, to stop.

Instead, police said Thorne took off running. Pickrell caught up with him in the 50 block of North Main Street. When Pickrell tried to take him into custody, Thorne resisted and fought with the officer, police said.

Pickrell gained control of the situation as other officers arrived to assist him. He suffered a cut above his right eye that required medical treatment.

At the time of his arrest, Thorne was in possession of 42 grams of methamphetamine, scales, money and clear plastic baggies, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail on charges of dealing methamphetamine, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a syringe.