PHOTOS: Gigantic sunflowers will take over Stuckey Farm this weekend

SHERIDAN, Ind. — Hundreds of thousands of bright yellow sunflowers will light up a local family farm this weekend!

On Saturday, Stuckey Farm Orchard and Cider Mill will kick off its inaugural Sunflower Festival.

The farm, located just 20 minutes north of Carmel, will feature a 5-acre field of 17 varieties of sunflowers.

Guests will be able to walk through different displays of the popular flower, some even as big as 12 feet tall.

“We just thought it would be a fun thing for people,” said Jeff Pierce, the owner of Stuck Farm. “Sunflowers always bring out happy, kind of fun, smiling emotions. So, we thought it would be good as a lead-in to our normal fall activities.”

WATCH: Jeff Pierce, the owner of @stuckeyfarm says guests who attend this weekend’s Sunflower Festival will be able to pick out a sunflower of their own. pic.twitter.com/qnqmThnEA7 — Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) August 30, 2018

Guests can also enjoy a wagon ride out to the sunflower field, check out flowers from an observation bridge, and hand cut a sunflower of their choosing.

“If you’ve never seen a completely full field of sunflowers, it’s a pretty awesome sight, great photo opportunities,” said Pierce. “So, come on out, get your picture taken out in the sunflower field.”

Pierce said he and his staff attempted to launch the sunflower field last year at the farm, but it didn’t work out as they hoped.

This year, was a different story.

“We’ve had a terrific growing season,” said Pierce. “I think all the crop farmers around here, the corn and bean farmers, are pretty happy this year. We didn’t really have any trouble growing them.”

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s Sunflower Festival:

WHEN:

Sept. 1 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Sept. 2 (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Sept. 3 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Sept. 8 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Sept. 9 (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

WHERE:

Stuckey Farm Orchard and Cider Mill: 19975 Hamilton Boon Rd, Sheridan, IN 46069

WHAT:

Each ticket includes a wagon ride to the Field of Sunflowers. Guests may spend as much time as they’d like exploring the field and taking pictures. Each admission ticket includes one ‘stem’ or live cut sunflower.

PRICE:

Basic Package: $12.50 (Children two and under are free.) Includes access to all attractions, Field of Sunflowers, (1) U-Pick sunflower, wagon rides, apple picking, Adventure Acres, 8-acre corn maze.

Premier Package: $25.00 Includes access to all attractions, apple picking, (6) U-Pick sunflowers and take-home metal sunflower bucket.

Add-ons available:

(3) sunflowers bundled: $9

(6) sunflowers bundled: $15

(6) sunflowers bundled and sunflower metal bucket: $20

Parking is FREE.

Purchase your tickets HERE.