× NHRA US Nationals, Sunset Polo, 3 Festivals make for action-packed Labor Day Weekend

Chevrolet NHRA US Nationals

Lucas Oil Raceway

The biggest drag race in the world returns to Indianapolis this weekend! NHRA’s Mello Yello Drag Racing Series speeds back to Lucas Oil Raceway this Labor Day weekend for the Chevrolet NHRA US Nationals. Watch the newly crowned World Champions, Top Fuel driver Brittany Force, Funny Car driver Robert Hight and more of NHRA’s biggest stars as they return to the world’s biggest drag race. New for 2018 is the NHRA Legends Tour, which will provide fans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with some of NHRA’s most beloved figures from the early days of drag racing at meet-and-greets, autograph sessions and a variety of other activities. Tickets are $12 and up.

Click here for more info.

Indy LaborFest

Georgia Street (Downtown Indy)

On Saturday, September 1st, Georgia Street will transform into Indy LaborFest, a free-admission street festival featuring live music, food, beverages and a kid’s zone. Last year, more than 20,000 people attended. Visit with working men and women from around central Indiana and learn more about career opportunities that may interest you. Enjoy the live music, take a turn on the big slide, blow some bubbles and maybe enjoy a beer. After all, it is your Labor Day Weekend!

Click here for more info.

Polo at Sunset

Hickory Hall Polo Club (Whitestown)

Channel your inner Prince Harry and Kate Middleton with an evening of polo at sunset at Hickory Hall Polo Club in Whitestown. Relax with friends while you watch Indiana’s finest ponies and players compete, and then stomp the divots between periods. Bring your children along for face painting and other fun activities. Drive in by the carload for general admission (bring your own lawn chairs or blankets) or purchase a VIP tent for a table, chairs, and a selection of drinks and snacks for you and your friends. Limited food and drinks will be available for purchase, or you can bring your own cooler or picnic basket as tailgating is encouraged. General Admission is $20.00 per vehicle

Click here for more info.

Tuttle Orchards 90th Anniversary Festival Day

Tuttle Orchards (Greenfield)

Kick off the fall season at Tuttle Orchards as they celebrate 90 years! They’re celebrating this milestone by inviting everyone to their 90th Anniversary Festival day this Saturday, September 1st. Enjoy admission to Tractor Town for only 90 cents, explore their Home & Garden Show, shop the Farm Store, kick off the apple picking season by filling a bag with Gala apples to take home and indulge in homemade apple dumplings in the cafe . They will also be serving homemade ice cream from 10 AM-2 PM.

Click here for more info.

Fishers Blues Fest

Central Green (Fishers Nickel Plate District)

End the summer with Fishers Blues Fest—a free two-night event on Friday, August 31 and Saturday, September 1 includes performances by renowned local and national blues artists, including 15-year-old guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, the Grammy award-winning Robert Cray Band, and 2018 honoree Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel. Both nights start at 7 PM. Admission is free! Outside food, drinks, coolers, lawn chairs, and blankets ARE welcome.

Click here for more info.

Kroger Symphony on the Prairie: Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Conner Prairie (Fishers)

Kroger Symphony on the Prairie is wrapping up up the summer season with an energetic show you won’t want to miss! Pedal steel guitar virtuoso Robert Randolph is the front-man for this funk/soul jam band. Randolph’s unprecedented prowess on his instrument garnered him a spot-on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” list, and also gained the attention of artists like Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews, The Roots, and Jack White, who have since collaborated with Randolph on stage and in the studio. Robert Randolph and the Family Band will be here both Saturday and Sunday. Both shows start at 8 PM.

Click here for more info.