Former Pacers standout David West calls it a career, retires after 15 seasons in the NBA

David West, who played for the Indiana Pacers for four seasons before going on to win two titles with the Golden State Warriors, announced his retirement Thursday.

West, 38, posted a retirement message on his Twitter account:

“I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA. After 15 seasons I have decided to retire from the game of basketball,” West wrote. “I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, organizations and fans throughout this experience.

“To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply said a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful. Belief in yourself is non-negotiable. Cheers!”

West was a key free agent acquisition for the Pacers, leading the Blue and Gold to the playoffs in three of his four seasons in Indianapolis. He played for the Pacers from 2012 through 2015, when he opted to become a free agent and signed with the San Antonio Spurs. After one season in San Antonio, he signed with Golden State, where he was role player on teams that won back-to-back titles.

West’s road to the NBA began in Xavier, where he was a dominant forward for the Musketeers. The New Orleans Orleans Hornets picked him 18th overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. He played in New Orleans through 2011 and developed into an All-Star power forward. West suffered a devastating knee injury in 2011, and opted out of his contract with New Orleans. He signed with the Pacers at the end of 2011.

West was an instrumental piece of the Paul George era as the Pacers became one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference on a roster that included West, George, Roy Hibbert and Lance Stephenson, among others. They couldn’t get over the hump in the playoffs, however, running into a roadblock in LeBron James and the Miami Heat.