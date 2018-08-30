× Drug investigation in Marion leads to 3 arrests

MARION, Ind. – Authorities arrested three people on drug charges in Marion on Tuesday.

The Joint Effort Against Narcotics (JEAN) Team says the arrests of William Ritter, 38, Tina Hamilton, 42, and Cory Ayers, 36, were a result of an investigation into illegal narcotics at a home in the 2100 block of S. 300 W.

The suspects’ charges range from possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver to possession of a syringe. Hamilton was also arrested on a warrant for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine.

Detectives from the JEAN Team, Grant County sheriff’s deputies and Marion police officers collaborated in the investigation.