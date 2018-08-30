Colts take down the Bengals in last preseason game, 27-26

Posted 10:23 pm, August 30, 2018, by

Christine Michael #38 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in their final preseason game of the year Thursday night.

Final score: 27-26.

The hometown team will take on the Bengals again in their first regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 9.

This story will be updated with a full recap momentarily.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s