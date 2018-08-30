Colts take down the Bengals in last preseason game, 27-26

Christine Michael #38 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in their final preseason game of the year Thursday night.
Final score: 27-26.
The hometown team will take on the Bengals again in their first regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 9.
