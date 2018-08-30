× Boy in critical condition after vehicle strikes his bike on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A boy was critically injured Thursday after police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in a neighborhood on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Milhouse Rd. and Milhouse Ct. at about 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, police say the juvenile was found unresponsive in the roadway and the driver of the striking vehicle was nearby.

EMS personnel responded and transported the child to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Investigators say the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The driver of the striking vehicle is reportedly cooperating with the investigation and will be taken to the hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for accidents involving serious bodily injury or death. At this time, police say alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be involved.