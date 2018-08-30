× A little warmer for Friday

I hope you enjoyed our short break from the intense combination of heat and humidity.

Our weather will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll have a chance for scattered storms late in the day.

Highs will move back to near 90 for the holiday weekend with a chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms each day through Labor Day.

Temperatures were below normal on Thursday.

Rainfall has been above normal this month.

We still have a seasonal rainfall deficit.

Scattered storms will be possible late Friday.

Scattered storms will be possible late Saturday.

Scattered storms will be possible late Sunday.

Scattered storms will be possible over northern Indiana on Labor Day.

Expect a warm, humid Labor Day weekend.