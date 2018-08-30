A break from the heat for Thursday

Mold counts are down to Medium! Doesn't sound great but it hasn't been down from High in awhile. We're behind a cold front now and that nice northerly breeze will cool us down some. Wednesday's high was 86° but Thursday will only top off around 79°. With that northerly breeze and some clouds it'll surely feel pleasantly mild. Really looks like an ideal day for soccer practice or mowing the lawn. A happy emoji forecast today!Great weather for some baseball, too! Indians play Thursday evening and those 70s will be great for enjoying the game. The Colts are playing in Cincinnati Thursday evening and it will be just a bit warmer and more humid there. Still looks like great football weather! The heat and humidity pump back in for Labor Day weekend. Yikes!
