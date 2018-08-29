Small town sweetness: Inspired by success of “The Sheba Cake” The Batter Bowl brings assortment of tasty confections to Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — For nearly 30 years, Sheba Thomas was the go-to person for friends, family and other area locals searching for delicious custom cakes. Her cakes became a bit of a household name— with people simply dubbing her popular vanilla cake “The Sheba Cake.”

Now the Sheba Cake and the rest of her delicious confections can be found at The Batter Bowl. It’s a quaint yet vibrant little shop located at 329 Indianapolis Road in Mooresville. People come here for not only the delicious confections, but also for a special kind of sweetness you can only find in a small town.

“I remember at 15 years old my mom giving me my very first cake book. Then it just started from there and I did cakes the last 30 years,” said Thomas.

After 17 years working for an airline, Thomas finally got to take her passion for baking and turn it into a career when the perfect little space opened up.

“I walked in to a kitchen I could just start. I could have brought all my stuff in, sat it down and made something and sold it right then. It was just fabulous,” she recalled.

Now, when you step inside the brightly colored shop, you’ll see rows and rows of treats in addition to her popular custom cakes.

“Our top selling item is the cake balls. We sell a lot of cake balls, just tons of them… We always have at least 3 varieties. Today we have white, chocolate, funfetti and we usually have a red velvet out here or something like that.”

Other favorites include their cinnamon rolls, Mexican wedding cakes, cookie and brownie trays and Hello Dollys.

“A Hello Dolly is basically graham cracker, chocolate chips, coconut, nuts, and it’s baked in a condensed milk,” said Thomas. “You would probably know them as a magic cookie bar.”

But the thing customers rave about the most here at the batter bowl is actually something money can’t buy— the kind of small town kindness and that goes beyond polite customer service.

“You go into this world today and it’s so fast paced. Nobody has time to say hi. All they say is ‘What do you want?’ or ‘What do you need?” she lamented.

Thomas’ own past negative customer experiences were a major factor when it came to shaping her approach to how she would want to run her business.

“You pay attention to other places you go that have customer service that’s really bad. And you just want to be so nice to them so it will rub off so they will be nice to someone else,” she said.

Four Things You Need to Know

Owner Sheba Thomas has had a life-long passion for baking. Prior to opening The Batter Bowl, she worked for an airline. But nor nearly 30 years she’s was the go-to person for friends, family, and area locals because of her famous “Sheba Cake.”

Thomas suggests giving about one week’s notice when it comes to ordering a custom cake. Note: They do not do wedding cakes.

Some of the most popular items here include the cake balls, cinnamon rolls, Mexican wedding cakes, cookie and brownie trays, custom cakes, and Hello Dollys.

The Batter Bowl currently sells birthday and other festive cards. However, Thomas says by Christmas you can expect to see them selling party supplies—making them a real one stop shop for special occasions.

We saw that kindness first hand during our visit to The Batter Bowl when a busy mom came in to replenish a tray of cupcakes after a mishap the resulted in placing the treats on the top of her vehicle and driving away.

“Accidents happen,” smiled an employee as she handed over a new tray of cupcakes, free of charge, to the mom who was taken aback by the kind gesture.

“We have more people come in when they’ve had a bad day so they come in to get something sweet. They need kind words. And you know what? That’s all this world is about— is people,” said Thomas.

“You always pay it forward because if you don’t it won’t ever come back to you,” she said.

For more info on The Batter Bowl, connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram. You can also explore more photos and reviews on their Yelp profile by clicking here.

