Roncalli parents confused over if children can wear anything ‘rainbow’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Roncalli parents are questioning what their children can wear to school.

Students claim during Wednesday’s morning announcement, there was some mention that they were not allowed to wear ‘rainbow colored’ gear. Many students and staff have been wearing rainbow clothing to show support for suspended guidance counselor, Shelly Fitzgerald.

“We don’t know what was said, we weren’t there. Our kids were there. With morning announcements either they’re halfway listening or they’re not or one kid is saying this and the other kid is saying that,” said Roncalli parent Angie Schultz.

Ms. Fitzgerald has been suspended since August 12, after school officials learned of her same-sex marriage. Roncalli has defended its stance, saying contracts clearly state employees must uphold the values of the Catholic church and that includes the marriage between a man and a woman.

Roncalli’s principal released a statement saying the ‘no rainbow’ rumors are not true.

"Students were not told today, or any other day, they could no longer wear anything "rainbow" during school hours. In fact, since the start of Ms. Fitzgerald being placed on paid administrative leave, we have given students, teachers and staff who desire to show their support for Ms. Fitzgerald the leeway to do so,' said Roncalli Principal Chuck Weisenback.

It is unknown when a decision will be made on Ms. Fitzgerald’s job.