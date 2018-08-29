Muncie ARF to open shelter for animals with special needs

MUNCIE, Ind. — A new shelter will soon join Muncie Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) for animals with special needs.

ARF officials broke ground on the site on Thursday, just behind the main animal shelter on Riggin road.

The new facility will house elderly pets, and animals with disabilities and other medical issues.

The new sanctuary will help take care of animal overflow.

“We get a lot of elderly animals or animals with medical issues that have to be on medicine for the rest of their lives,” said ARF Executive Director, Jody Leddy. “It takes a very special adopter to be able to take that on financially, as well as the time.”

WATCH: Jody Leddy, the executive director of @munciearf says the sanctuary will house up to 20 elderly or disabled dogs. pic.twitter.com/GfsGokSV1S — Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) August 29, 2018

Leddy said ARF is operated solely on donations and this shelter is no different.

The new site is made possible thanks to donors, Anne Mare and David Ross, who wanted to build the shelter in memory of their son, Jeff.

Jeff passed away in January 2017 from cancer. The long-time ARF supporter had special needs himself.

The new shelter will be named, “Jeff’s Place,” in his honor.

“It’s just a truly special gift we’ll receive and will double our capacity for dogs,” said Leddy.

“Jeff’s Place” will hold up to 20 animals and will feature an open play space, grooming station, and an exam area.

ARF hopes to have the new site open by Jeff’s birthday in October.

“There’s a big pet overpopulation in our community and we’re hoping that this is going to put a dent in that,” said Leddy.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, click here.

