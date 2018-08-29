× Man robbed, shot on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a person was robbed and shot on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to the scene near East 52nd Street and Kingsley Drive just before 3:30 p.m.

The victim was robbed and then shot in the leg, according to police. First responders took the man to Methodist Hospital and he’s expected to be OK.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.