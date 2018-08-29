× IMPD continues illegal gun crackdown with 80 guns seized over last three weekends

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD continues to crack down on illegal guns. Over the last three weekends, the department says it has seized 80 illegally possessed firearms.

Police say getting illegal guns off the streets remains a top priority this year.

With the help of the FBI, IMPD officers raided a suspected drug home near Drexel and 10th St.

According to the affidavit, officers seized drugs, one firearm and arrested one man who said the gun was purchased on the streets for $100 and was “used to protect himself.”

“Our officers are really driven to be proactive to get these illegal guns or guns involved in crimes off the street,” said IMPD Lt. Michael Wolley.

In another weekend crime, officers noticed a driver failing to use his turn signal at an intersection near Prospect and Sherman.

Officers pulled the car over and according to court records, Khalil Box told police, “I’m sitting on a gun…bought two weeks ago for $250.” It turns out that gun had been reported stolen.

At an apartment complex near 38th and Sherman, a woman reported someone stole her car. Officers quickly tracked the car down to a nearby gas station where the arrest affidavit says the accused thief Troy Harris tried to hide his illegal gun among some Pop-Tarts.

“Big picture this is important to reduce some of the violence in the city because those guns are often used by criminals for crimes,” said Wolley.

Lt. Wolley says those three cases and more allowed IMPD to confiscate 20 illegal guns this weekend, with 23 seized the weekend before that and 37 more guns taken off the streets two weeks ago.

In all, from January to June, IMPD says they have seized 1,739 weapons, with the goal of improving public safety.

“The more guns we can get out of hands of people looking to commit violence, the better off we’re going to be as a city,” said Wolley.

Police say the public can help keep guns out of the wrong hands by securing their firearms and reporting people who may have them illegally.